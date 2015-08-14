Ranking of Azerbaijani insurance companies' revenues (January-July, 2015)

14 August, 2015 17:31

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Report news agency's analyst group presents the ranking of the revenues collected by the insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan in January-July 2015: Insurance companies Insurance premiums (AZN) Pasha Insurance 43 559 131,34 Pasha Hayat Insurance 35 939 155,74 Ateshgah Insurance 29 882 049,23 AzerInsurance 24 559 147,00 Ateshgah Hayat Insurance 24 385 359,18 AzInsurance 19 828 752,55 Silk Way Insurance 15 345 158,82 Gala Hayat Insurance 13 368 748,00 Mega Insurance 12 403 041,66 Standard Insurance 12 014 042,90 AXA-Mbask Insurance 10 640 401,46 International Insurance Company 8 684 977,37 AtaInsurance 6 128 221,77 Azerbaijan Industrial Insurance 6 105 704,46 Xalq Insurance 5 760 883,21 A-Group Insurance 3 258 927,51 Alfa Insurance 2 727 924,06 Garant Insurance 2 698 344,55 Baku Insurance 1 885 962,36 Buta Insurance 1 470 286,27 Ravan Insurance 1 065 842,09 Bashak Insurance 736 534,25 Amrah Insurance 513 253,86 Azergarant Insurance 137 159,00 Gunay Insurance 50 477,50 Chartis Azerbaijan Insurance 0,00 Era Trans Insurance 0,00 TOTAL 283 149 486,14