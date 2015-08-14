Ranking of Azerbaijani insurance companies' revenues (January-July, 2015)

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Report news agency's analyst group presents the ranking of the revenues collected by the insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan in January-July 2015:
|Insurance companies
|Insurance premiums (AZN)
|Pasha Insurance
|43 559 131,34
|Pasha Hayat Insurance
|35 939 155,74
|Ateshgah Insurance
|29 882 049,23
|AzerInsurance
|24 559 147,00
|Ateshgah Hayat Insurance
|24 385 359,18
|AzInsurance
|19 828 752,55
|Silk Way Insurance
|15 345 158,82
|Gala Hayat Insurance
|13 368 748,00
|Mega Insurance
|12 403 041,66
|Standard Insurance
|12 014 042,90
|AXA-Mbask Insurance
|10 640 401,46
|International Insurance Company
|8 684 977,37
|AtaInsurance
|6 128 221,77
|Azerbaijan Industrial Insurance
|6 105 704,46
|Xalq Insurance
|5 760 883,21
|A-Group Insurance
|3 258 927,51
|Alfa Insurance
|2 727 924,06
|Garant Insurance
|2 698 344,55
|Baku Insurance
|1 885 962,36
|Buta Insurance
|1 470 286,27
|Ravan Insurance
|1 065 842,09
|Bashak Insurance
|736 534,25
|Amrah Insurance
|513 253,86
|Azergarant Insurance
|137 159,00
|Gunay Insurance
|50 477,50
|Chartis Azerbaijan Insurance
|0,00
|Era Trans Insurance
|0,00
|TOTAL
|283 149 486,14
