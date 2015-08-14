 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani insurance companies' revenues (January-July, 2015)

    Report news agency prepared the ranking of insurance companies according to the revenues

    Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Report news agency's analyst group presents the ranking of the revenues collected by the insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan in January-July 2015:

    Insurance companiesInsurance premiums (AZN)
    Pasha Insurance43 559 131,34
    Pasha Hayat Insurance35 939 155,74
    Ateshgah Insurance29 882 049,23
    AzerInsurance24 559 147,00
    Ateshgah Hayat Insurance24 385 359,18
    AzInsurance19 828 752,55
    Silk Way Insurance15 345 158,82
    Gala Hayat Insurance13 368 748,00
    Mega Insurance12 403 041,66
    Standard Insurance12 014 042,90
    AXA-Mbask Insurance10 640 401,46
    International Insurance Company8 684 977,37
    AtaInsurance6 128 221,77
    Azerbaijan Industrial Insurance6 105 704,46
    Xalq Insurance5 760 883,21
    A-Group Insurance 3 258 927,51
    Alfa Insurance 2 727 924,06
    Garant Insurance2 698 344,55
    Baku Insurance1 885 962,36
    Buta Insurance1 470 286,27
    Ravan Insurance 1 065 842,09
    Bashak Insurance736 534,25
    Amrah Insurance 513 253,86
    Azergarant Insurance137 159,00
    Gunay Insurance50 477,50
    Chartis Azerbaijan Insurance 0,00
    Era Trans Insurance 0,00
    TOTAL283 149 486,14
