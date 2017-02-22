Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on special weight of interest expenses (TOP-10)

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on special weight of interest expenses in 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Special weight of
interest expenses, %
|1
|Muganbank
|91,0
|2
|IBA
|68,1
|3
|Turanbank
|68,0
|4
|Bank of Baku
|64,4
|5
|Nikoil Bank
|53,1
|6
|ASB Bank
|52,0
|7
|Atabank
|50,9
|8
|Silkway Bank
|50,1
|9
|Amrahbank
|48,7
|10
|Bank Avrasiya
|47,0
