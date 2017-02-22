Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on special weight of interest expenses (TOP-10)

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on special weight of interest expenses in 2016.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Special weight of

interest expenses, % 1 Muganbank 91,0 2 IBA 68,1 3 Turanbank 68,0 4 Bank of Baku 64,4 5 Nikoil Bank 53,1 6 ASB Bank 52,0 7 Atabank 50,9 8 Silkway Bank 50,1 9 Amrahbank 48,7 10 Bank Avrasiya 47,0

