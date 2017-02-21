Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on savings/deposits ratio (TOP-10)

 Top
    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on savings/deposits ratio as of January 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:  

    No.BanksSavings / Deposits, %
    1Silkway Bank91,8
    2Atabank84,5
    3ASB Bank77,7
    4Expressbank76,9
    5AG Bank73,3
    6Xalg Bank70,6
    7Rabitabank61,0
    8Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 57,8
    9Azer-Turk Bank50,7
    10Bank Respublika34,4

