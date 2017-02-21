Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on savings/deposits ratio (TOP-10)

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on savings/deposits ratio as of January 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Savings / Deposits, %
|1
|Silkway Bank
|91,8
|2
|Atabank
|84,5
|3
|ASB Bank
|77,7
|4
|Expressbank
|76,9
|5
|AG Bank
|73,3
|6
|Xalg Bank
|70,6
|7
|Rabitabank
|61,0
|8
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|57,8
|9
|Azer-Turk Bank
|50,7
|10
|Bank Respublika
|34,4
* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
