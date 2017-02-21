Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on savings/deposits ratio (TOP-10)

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on savings/deposits ratio as of January 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Savings / Deposits, % 1 Silkway Bank 91,8 2 Atabank 84,5 3 ASB Bank 77,7 4 Expressbank 76,9 5 AG Bank 73,3 6 Xalg Bank 70,6 7 Rabitabank 61,0 8 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 57,8 9 Azer-Turk Bank 50,7 10 Bank Respublika 34,4

