Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on interest expenditures (TOP-10)

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan, on the amount of interest expendituresfor the first quarter of 2015.
Top ten banks on interest expendituresare listed below:
|No.
|Banks
|Interest expenditures (thousand manats)
|1
|Bank of Baku
|15 434
|2
|AccessBank
|14 649,94
|3
|Unibank
|12 975,18
|4
|Kapital Bank
|9 362,85
|5
|VTB Azerbaijan
|4 210,10
|6
|Turanbank
|3 954,60
|7
|Rabitabank
|3 669,00
|8
|Yapı Kredi Bank Azerbaijan
|3 150,26
|9
|PASHA Bank
|2 999
|10
|Zaminbank
|2 698,31
