Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on demand deposits (TOP-5)

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on demand deposit as of April 1, 2015.
Top five banks on demand deposits are listed below:
|No.
|Banks
|Demand deposits(thousand manats)
|1
|AccessBank
|94 813,94
|2
|Turanbank
|60 697,10
|3
|ASB Bank
|59 642,45
|4
|Atabank
|56 932,60
|5
|Rabitabank
|54 229,00
