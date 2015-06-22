 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on demand deposits (TOP-5)

    Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks on demand deposits (01.04. 2015)

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on demand deposit as of April 1, 2015.

    Top five banks on demand deposits are listed below:

    No. Banks Demand deposits(thousand manats)
    1 AccessBank 94 813,94
    2 Turanbank 60 697,10
    3 ASB Bank 59 642,45
    4 Atabank 56 932,60
    5 Rabitabank 54 229,00

