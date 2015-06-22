Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on demand deposits (TOP-5)

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report News Agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan on demand deposit as of April 1, 2015.

Top five banks on demand deposits are listed below:

No. Banks Demand deposits ( thousand manats) 1 AccessBank 94 813,94 2 Turanbank 60 697,10 3 ASB Bank 59 642,45 4 Atabank 56 932,60 5 Rabitabank 54 229,00

To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information.