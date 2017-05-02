 Top
    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on demand deposists (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on demand deposits as of April 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksDemand deposits (thsd AZN)
    1Rabitabank196 411
    2Xalg Bank191 995
    3AG Bank85 789
    4Unibank83 431
    5AFB Bank77 626
    6ASB Bank75 216
    7Atabank59 770
    8Silkway Bank51 358
    9Nikoil Bank37 381
    10Expressbank34 326

