Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on demand deposists (TOP-10)

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on demand deposits as of April 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Demand deposits (thsd AZN) 1 Rabitabank 196 411 2 Xalg Bank 191 995 3 AG Bank 85 789 4 Unibank 83 431 5 AFB Bank 77 626 6 ASB Bank 75 216 7 Atabank 59 770 8 Silkway Bank 51 358 9 Nikoil Bank 37 381 10 Expressbank 34 326

