Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on demand deposists (TOP-10)

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on demand deposits as of April 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Demand deposits (thsd AZN)
|1
|Rabitabank
|196 411
|2
|Xalg Bank
|191 995
|3
|AG Bank
|85 789
|4
|Unibank
|83 431
|5
|AFB Bank
|77 626
|6
|ASB Bank
|75 216
|7
|Atabank
|59 770
|8
|Silkway Bank
|51 358
|9
|Nikoil Bank
|37 381
|10
|Expressbank
|34 326
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
