Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on credits/deposits ratio (TOP-10)

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on credits/deposits ratio as of January 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Credits / Deposits, % 1 Caspian Development Bank 257,51 2 Bank Avrasiya 234,14 3 AFB Bank 233,03 4 Silkway Bank 228,37 5 Expressbank 215,04 6 NBC Bank 178,96 7 Atabank 151,00 8 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 144,14 9 AG Bank 135,12 10 Bank of Baku 130,68

