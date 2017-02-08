 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on cash currency reserves (TOP-5)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks on cash currency

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on cash currency reserves to January 1, 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksCash currency reserves 
    (in thousand AZN)
    1Xalg Bank15 880,82
    2AFB Bank10 600,72
    3Silkway Bank 10 104,35
    4Rabitabank9 466,00
    5AG Bank8 084,00

    *For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi