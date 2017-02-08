Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on cash currency reserves (TOP-5)

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on cash currency reserves to January 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Cash currency reserves
(in thousand AZN)
|1
|Xalg Bank
|15 880,82
|2
|AFB Bank
|10 600,72
|3
|Silkway Bank
|10 104,35
|4
|Rabitabank
|9 466,00
|5
|AG Bank
|8 084,00
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
