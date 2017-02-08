Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on cash currency reserves (TOP-5)

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on cash currency reserves to January 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Cash currency reserves

(in thousand AZN) 1 Xalg Bank 15 880,82 2 AFB Bank 10 600,72 3 Silkway Bank 10 104,35 4 Rabitabank 9 466,00 5 AG Bank 8 084,00

