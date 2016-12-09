Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics (TOP-10)

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of assets to October 1, 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics of assets, %
|1
|PASHA Bank
|76,61
|2
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|58,27
|3
|Kapital Bank
|55,72
|4
|Rabitabank
|46,00
|5
|ASB Bank
|38,58
|6
|Amrahbank
|33,09
|7
|Caspian Development Bank
|29,47
|8
|Silkway Bank
|26,13
|9
|Bank Respublika
|20,44
|10
|Demirbank
|18,60
