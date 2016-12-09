Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics (TOP-10)

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of assets to October 1, 2016.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Annual dynamics of assets, % 1 PASHA Bank 76,61 2 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 58,27 3 Kapital Bank 55,72 4 Rabitabank 46,00 5 ASB Bank 38,58 6 Amrahbank 33,09 7 Caspian Development Bank 29,47 8 Silkway Bank 26,13 9 Bank Respublika 20,44 10 Demirbank 18,60

* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.