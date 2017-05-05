Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of revenues (TOP-10)

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of revenues in the first quarter of 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Annual dynamics of revenues, % 1 Gunaybank 94,2 2 Pakistan National Bank-Baku 56,9 3 ASB Bank 33,8 4 PASHA Bank 17,6 5 Bank Eurasia 9,8 6 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 9,5 7 Silkway Bank 6,9 8 Bank BTB 4,7 9 AFB Bank 3,8 10 Demirbank -2,9

