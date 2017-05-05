 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of revenues (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of commercial banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of revenues in the first quarter of 2017.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:

    No.BanksAnnual dynamics of revenues, %
    1Gunaybank94,2
    2Pakistan National Bank-Baku56,9
    3ASB Bank33,8
    4PASHA Bank17,6
    5Bank Eurasia9,8
    6Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan9,5
    7Silkway Bank6,9
    8Bank BTB4,7
    9AFB Bank3,8
    10Demirbank-2,9

    * For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi