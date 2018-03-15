 Top
    PwC Azerbaijan announces results of 2-year CEO study

    Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ 66% of companies operating in Azerbaijan are sure of their income prospects.

    Report informs, managing partner of PwC audit company in Azerbaijan, Movlan Pashayev said.

    He said the company disclosed results of the 2nd annual CEO study. "This is part of the 21st annual global CEO survey, which was held between the CEOs of 40 Azerbaijani companies. We have selected companies that have a large share in gross domestic product (GDP)."

