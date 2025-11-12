President of Azerbaijan approves amendments to Law 'On Mortgage'

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the Law "On Mortgage", adopted by the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on October 31, 2025.

According to Report, the amendments provide for the possibility of changing the right of priority satisfaction of mortgage claims on a contractual basis.

Under the amendments, it is proposed that agreements on changing the priority right to meet the mortgage claims be notarized and registered in the state register.

When the priority right to satisfy mortgage claims is changed between mortgage holders, these rights will be registered in the State Register of Real Estate and the Official Register of Movable Property within three working days from the date of submission of the documents.

Additionally, when changing the priority right to satisfy mortgage claims, the state fee will be paid by the mortgage holder who receives the priority right.