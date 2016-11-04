Prepared sanitation program of International Bank of Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Measures on improvement of "International Bank of Azerbaijan" (IBA) CJSC will be continued in 2017. Report informs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Financial Markets Supervision Chamber (FMSC) Rufat Aslanli said.

According to him, to this end, the main shareholder and managing director of the bank - the Ministry of Finance has prepared and submitted to the FMSC a new program: "I hope that by this program the bank’s rehabilitation process will be completed by the next year end. The aim of the program is to provide a sustainable income of the bank."

At the same time, he didn’t talk on a specific date of privatization of the bank: "We are interested in that only private banks to act in domestic market."