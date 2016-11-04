 Top
    Close photo mode

    Prepared sanitation program of International Bank of Azerbaijan

    Rufat Aslanli: The aim of the program is to provide a stable income of the bank

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Measures on improvement of "International Bank of Azerbaijan" (IBA) CJSC will be continued in 2017. Report informs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Financial Markets Supervision Chamber (FMSC) Rufat Aslanli said.

    According to him, to this end, the main shareholder and managing director of the bank - the Ministry of Finance has prepared and submitted to the FMSC a new program: "I hope that by this program the bank’s rehabilitation process will be completed by the next year end. The aim of the program is to provide a sustainable income of the bank."

    At the same time, he didn’t talk on a specific date of privatization of the bank: "We are interested in that only private banks to act in domestic market."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi