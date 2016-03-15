Azerbaijani PM: Azerbaijan's non-oil sector grew by 10% in 2015

© Report

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'During the reporting period, gross domestic product (GDP), which is main economic indicator, has grown by 1,1%. Increase in non-oil sector made 10%.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade said while presenting in the parliament the report on the activity of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2015.

According to him, over 55% of the funds in the amount of 16 billion manats, which directed to the main capital, accounted for non-oil sector.

'Average monthly wages increased by 5%, population's revenues by 5,8%. The annual inflation rate was recorded at 4%. Despite the difficulties in the financial and banking sector, the government and Central Bank ensured to keep single-digit inflation in the past year', head of government said.

A.Rasi-zadeh noted executive level of state budget revenues in 2015 allowed to finance all social obligations, main state programs, projects of priority: 'We paid special attention to improving living conditions of low-income groups. Average monthly growth of labor pensions made 2,4%'.