    "PASHA Bank" closes four business centers

    The closure was carried out within the framework of optimization

    Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ "PASHA Bank" has closed its four business centers. Report was told in the bank. 

    According to the information, the closed business centers are branchs of "Khalglar Dostlugu", "Narimanov", "Ganjlik" and the "Mikrorayon" branch of the bank located at Hussein Seyidzadeh street, 16b.

    Closure of business centers of the bank was carried out within the framework of the optimization. After that, the bank will serve the customers in Baku at the bank's head office, as well as at three business centers.

    "PASHA Bank" has two regional centers in Ganja and Zagatala. 

