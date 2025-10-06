Paris stock market sinks after new PM resigns
Finance
- 06 October, 2025
- 12:44
The Paris stock market slipped Monday as Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigned after a month in the job, plunging the country into further political turmoil, Report informs via Agence France Presse.
The CAC 40 index of blue-chip stocks was down more than two percent at around 0800 GMT.
