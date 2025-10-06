Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Paris stock market sinks after new PM resigns

    Finance
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 12:44
    Paris stock market sinks after new PM resigns

    The Paris stock market slipped Monday as Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigned after a month in the job, plunging the country into further political turmoil, Report informs via Agence France Presse.

    The CAC 40 index of blue-chip stocks was down more than two percent at around 0800 GMT.

    France stock market
    Fransanın fond bazarı Lekornyunun istefası barədə xəbərdən sonra çöküb
    Парижский фондовый рынок рухнул после новости об отставке Лекорню

