One of insurance companies in Azerbaijan rebranding

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'Bashak-Inam Insurance' will hold extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on December 22. Report informs, the meeting will take place at 11: 00 am at the address: Baku, Yasamal district, Huseyn Javid Avenue, 79.

Meeting agenda includes discussion of results of "Basak Inam Sigorta" in first 9 months of 2016, increasing the authorized capital, as well as issues such as the renaming of the company. The company's authorized capital is 7 mln AZN.

24,24% of shares owned by "Zaminbank" JSC which is in process of liquidation, 7,14% -"Turanbank" JSC, 5% -Azer-Turk Bank JSC, 14%- Groupama Insurance Corporation, 0,34% -AqrarkreditCJSC, 15,83% - Hasanova Sabina Akif, 15,21% - Karimov Akif Akbar (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), 10.14% - Hasanov Orkhan Gara (Chairman of the Board), 8.09% - by other 14 individuals.