Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Nuriyev: Azerbaijan should take into account EU PSD3 principles when updating its payment services law

    Finance
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 11:54
    Nuriyev: Azerbaijan should take into account EU PSD3 principles when updating its payment services law

    When improving the Law on Payment Services and Payment Systems, the provisions of the Third Generation Payment Services Directive (PSD3), which is being developed in the European Union's internal market, should be taken into account, Zakir Nuriyev, president of the Azerbaijan Banking Association, said at the Baku Fintech Forum 2025, Report informs.

    He cited the requirement to store funds deposited in electronic payment systems in more than one bank as an example: "This approach increases the level of protection for user funds and promotes the sustainability of the entire electronic payment system."

    Nuriyev also proposed legislatively expanding the scope of activities of fintech companies: "This will accelerate the implementation of innovation, enable us to reach new customer segments, and create a competitive ecosystem. It is important to utilize the best European practices in data management and regulation of digital services."

    He also noted that e-commerce currently accounts for approximately 87% of domestic non-cash transactions using payment cards.

    Baku Fintech Forum 2025 Zakir Nuriyev PSD3
    Zakir Nuriyev: "Avropa Direktivinə təklif edilən III nəsil dəyişikliklər nəzərə alınmalıdır"
    Нуриев: При обновлении закона о платежных услугах Азербайджану следует учитывать принципы ЕС PSD3

    Latest News

    12:58

    Central Bank announces development of bill on virtual assets

    Finance
    12:56

    Ambassador: Energy co-op with Azerbaijan - one of Moldova's priorities

    Energy
    12:47

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan was first in post-Soviet space to resolve its territorial issue

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Azerbaijan's fintech association signs memorandums of understanding

    Finance
    12:43

    Azerbaijan Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani side

    Foreign policy
    12:41

    China commerce ministry adds 14 foreign entities to unreliable entity list

    Other countries
    12:32

    Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign memorandum on missing persons

    Foreign policy
    12:28
    Photo

    Creating change through art: Where climate action meets inclusion and accessibility

    Business
    12:28

    CBA: Integration of all fintechs with open banking has begun

    Finance
    All News Feed