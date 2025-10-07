Number of unique term depositors in Azerbaijan banks exceeds 168,000
Finance
- 07 October, 2025
- 11:08
In the first half of 2025, the number of unique term deposit holders in Azerbaijani banks grew by 11.7%, surpassing 168,000 individuals, said Atakhan Hasanov, Director of the Financial Stability Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Report informs.
According to Hasanov, the number of term depositors has shown significant growth since last year. He noted that this increase has exceeded the sector's financial and prudential requirements, strengthening overall financial stability.
