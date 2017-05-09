Number of POS terminals soar in Baku

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Number of POS terminals in Azerbaijan decreased for 155 pieces to 70 795 by April 1 of this year.

Report informs referring to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

69 999 terminals, including 39 431 in Baku, have been installed in retail, catering and other business premises.

Overall 39 835 (56%) POS terminals have been installed in Baku, 30 960 (44%) in the regions. Number of POS terminals in March up by 349 pieces in Baku as opposed to the regions, where their number dropped by 504 pieces.

Notably, according to statistics, average one POS terminal for each 100 citizens operate in the country.