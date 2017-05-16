 Top
    A record number of experts forecasting growth in oil prices

    Also, those who expect gold price to rise grew

    Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ The number of analysts who predict oil prices to rise reached a historical maximum. 

    Report informs, according to the poll conducted by Bloomberg among analysts, those who believe oil prices will rise as of May 11 made 71.4%. Notably a week ago the figure was 56.7%, in April 27 - 48.5%.

    Also, a number of analysts who predict rise in gold price made 35.3%, while 23.5% of them forecast a decrease.

    Notably, Bloomberg conducts a weekly poll.

