Number of card customers up by 54% in Azer Turk Bank

The projects offered by banks, independently small or large, are suitable for each institution.

Report informs, the director of Strategic Planning and Marketing department of Azer Turk Bank, Ms Leyla Mammadova, answered the question “Which advantages does your bank have compared with other banks, which appeals customers?”

“Organizations, only recently joined these processes are absolutely right in their desire to choose the best partner. Customers always prefer to work with a bank with good reputation. Here may rise a question, how banks prove their safety to citizens? In such case bank’s shareholders are of great importance. Then, statements and other financial indicators are reviewed. As far as you know, Azer Turk Bank is 75% owned by the government of Azerbaijan. It offers corporate clients salary cards of MasterCard and VISA international payment systems. The Bank, which completed last year with 7,400 thousands manats, increased its number of customers by 54% compared to the same period last year; and its turnover of card transactions – by 135%. All this is telling us that Azer Turk Bank has a high reliability coefficient”.

Talking about benefits of salary cards offered by Azer Turk Bank, Ms. Mammadova highlighted the fact that salary card holders of the bank are not charged any commission when withdrawing cash from ATMs on the territory of the Republic since 7 February 2017.

“Subscribing to the Mobile banking electronic services, our customers may benefit from our products. The Bank offers loans with favorable terms to corporate customers and salary card holders. Some of our branches operate Saturdays and Sundays as well”, noted Ms. Mammadova.