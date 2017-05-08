 Top
    Close photo mode

    Non-performing loans in Azerbaijan increases again

    Overdue loans as of April 1 make AZN 1 590.3 mln

    Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ / As of April 1, 2017, total amount of overdue loans in Azerbaijan amounted to AZN 1 590.3 mln.

    Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), volume of non-performing loans increased by 2.2% as compared to March 1, by 8% compared to the beginning of 2017 and by 19% in annual comparison.

    Notably, by end of March, non-performing loans in overall loan portfolio accounted for 10.2%, at the beginning of year this ratio was 9%, at the end of March 2016 - 6.7%.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi