Non-performing loans in Azerbaijan increases again

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ / As of April 1, 2017, total amount of overdue loans in Azerbaijan amounted to AZN 1 590.3 mln.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), volume of non-performing loans increased by 2.2% as compared to March 1, by 8% compared to the beginning of 2017 and by 19% in annual comparison.

Notably, by end of March, non-performing loans in overall loan portfolio accounted for 10.2%, at the beginning of year this ratio was 9%, at the end of March 2016 - 6.7%.