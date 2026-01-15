New strategic plan of Azerbaijan's Accounts Chamber for 2026-2030 approved

Azerbaijan has approved a new strategic plan for the Accounts Chamber for 2026-2030, Report informs referring to the institution.

The document defines the main areas of activity and priorities of the Accounts Chamber as the supreme audit institution for the next five years.

The document identifies the creation of a state audit information system, expansion of digital solutions and data analysis tools, the application of artificial intelligence in all possible areas, the broader application of international auditing standards, and strengthening public financial management based on audit recommendations as key priorities.