New strategic plan of Azerbaijan's Accounts Chamber for 2026-2030 approved
Finance
- 15 January, 2026
- 16:55
Azerbaijan has approved a new strategic plan for the Accounts Chamber for 2026-2030, Report informs referring to the institution.
The document defines the main areas of activity and priorities of the Accounts Chamber as the supreme audit institution for the next five years.
The document identifies the creation of a state audit information system, expansion of digital solutions and data analysis tools, the application of artificial intelligence in all possible areas, the broader application of international auditing standards, and strengthening public financial management based on audit recommendations as key priorities.
Latest News
18:27
Serbia, Hungary aim to finalize NIS ownership deal by week's endOther countries
18:19
Expansion of Tbilisi Int'l Airport entrusted to French companyRegion
18:03
540 people readmitted to Azerbaijan from Europe last yearDomestic policy
17:56
Azerbaijan's onion exports to Belarus rise by 36 timesAIC
17:43
Illegal migration to EU falls by 26% in 2025Other countries
17:36
Norway coaches banned in ski jumping suit scandal verdicts ahead of Winter OlympicsIndividual sports
17:26
MP: Azerbaijan emerges as key player in global energy and green agendaEnergy
17:21
Photo
Azerbaijani FM briefs EU envoy on progress in peace process with ArmeniaForeign policy
17:16