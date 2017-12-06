New Minister of Taxes introduced to staff

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ The new Minister of Taxes of Azerbaijan was introduced to the staff of the ministry.

Report informs, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov was introduced by the Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev.

Notably, President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on December 5 on dismissal of Fazil Asad Mammadov from the post of Minister of Taxes. According to another order of the head of state, Mikayil Chingiz Jabbarov has been dismissed from the post of Minister of Education.

By the third Presidential order, Mikayil Jabbarov has been appointed the Minister of Taxes.