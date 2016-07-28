New leadership of "Gunay Sigorta" can be formed by ex-employees of "Azerbaijan Industry Insurance"

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ The issue of re-forming of Board of Directors of "Gunay Sigorta" JSC that purchased assets of the "Buta Sigorta" will be resolved in the coming months.

Report was informed by a source in the company.

According to the information, as it was planned in advance, Board of Directors of "Gunay Sigorta" will be chaired by the Board Chairman of "Buta Sigorta" Gambar Suvanverdiyev. His deputy in "Buta Sigorta" Suleyman Zeynalli will not be represented in the leadership of "Gunay Sigorta".

Two former employees of "Azerbaijan Industry Insurance" are also expected to be included in "Gunay Sigorta". They are former head of internal audit services Kanan Asgarov and former senior actuary Orhan Afandiyev.

Notably, "Gunay Sigorta" was founded in 1992. Its authorized capital is 7.7 mln. AZN. With the amount of the nominal value of each share at1 000 AZN, the company formed on the basis of 7 700 shares. 71.94% of shares of the company owned by Yegana Mammad Shirinova, 16.61% - "Gunay Bank" JSC, 11.45% - Khanim Nadir Mammadova.