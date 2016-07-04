New composition of Qala Insurance Board named

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ A new composition of the Board of Directors (BoD) of Qala Iinsurance was announced.

Report was told by a representative of the Board Viladi Maniyev.

According to him, as AzRe Reinsurance is a new shareholder of Qala Insurance, the Board of Directors includes senior officials of the company. Thus, Chairman of the Board AzRe Reinsurance Fuad Guliyev and Deputy Chairman Vusal Abbasov assigned to appropriate positions in the Board of Directors of Qala Insurance. They were replaced in these positions the foreign citizens - Michael Jensen and Asif Igbal.

Independent member of the Board Nargiz Nasrullayeva Müdüroğlu remained at her post. A year ago, she has frozen her work in the company in connection with education in the USA.

There is no change in the composition of the Board, Audit Committee and Internal Audit Service of Qala Insurance. Nevertheless, it is possible that the new shareholders will make changes in the personnel structure.

Qala İnsurance was established on the basis of the insurance company Chartis-Azerbaijan. The company's authorized capital is 6,786,500 AZN. Previously, the company's shares owned by American International Group.