New chairman of Caspian Development Bank appointed

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the decision of the Supervisory Board of the Caspian Development Bank (CDB), Nadir Yildirim was appointed chairman of the CDB.

Report informs citing the bank, in turn, due to the decision of the general meeting of shareholders, chairman Ibrahim Asad oglu Alyshov appointed as a chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Notably, Caspian Development Bank (CDB) was registered in 1988 as a Universal Bank, in 2001 changed its name to OJSC Kovsar Bank, and on January 26, 2015 the bank received a new license to conduct banking activities, entered the market of the country under the new the name of Caspian Development Bank (CDB).