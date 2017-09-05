Uzbekistan national currency depreciated by 48%

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has increased the official US-dollar rate by 48% up to 8,100 soʻm today.

Report informs, decision was explained by liberalization of the currency policy.

According to the bank, exchange rate of the soʻm against foreign currencies will be formed on the basis of inter-bank electronic commerce and supply-demand. The organization minimized its participation in these operations and will only be able to interfere during sharp fluctuations.