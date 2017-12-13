 Top
    National Bank of Georgia increases interest rate

    Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ National Bank of Georgia at today’s meeting increased the interest rate by 0.25 basis points to 7.25%.

    Report informs referring to the Reuters, the move taken due to rapid increase of inflation in the country.

    In Georgia the monthly inflation rate in November was 1.1%, while in October it was 0.8%. In annual comparison in November inflation reached 6.9%. In October this figure was 6.4%, last November it equaled to 0.2%. After the decision, the dollar exchange rate in Georgia decreased by 1.6% to 2.62 GEL. Last week dollar exchange rate was 2.71 GEL. 

    The next meeting of National Bank of Georgia will convene on January 31, 2018.

