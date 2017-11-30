Nasdaq to start bitcoin futures trading in 2018

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Nasdaq exchange on the background of the excitement around crypto currency decided to attract investors.

Report informs citing the Forexpf.Ru, Nasdaq is going to introduce in the 2nd quarter of 2018 the possibility of trading bitcoin futures.

Thus, already the third large American exchange operator plans to open its doors for crypto currency.Previously, similar plans were announced by CME and CBOE Global Markets.

At the moment, the Nasdaq exchange is a relatively small player in the futures market, therefore, due to the newly introduced popular asset, it wants to improve the situation and increase its share in the fixed-term segment.

One of the features of pricing of Nasdaq futures will be a larger number of sources that will be used to determine the price of digital currency contracts.CME and CBOE planned to use 4 sources.Nasdaq is going to use the information of VanEck Associates Corp, which will provide data for the formation of pricing from more than 50 sources.