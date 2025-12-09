Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Finance
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 11:59
    MP: Amendments have been made to Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget bill

    A series of amendments have been introduced to the draft law "On the 2026 State Budget," Chairman of Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Azer Amiraslanov, said during today's plenary session, where the budget package was discussed in the third reading, Report informs.

    He noted that an additional 47.8 million manats ($28.1 million) is proposed for defense and national security, the judiciary, law enforcement and the prosecutor's office.

    "A further 3 million manats ($1.76 million) are planned for vaccination and anti-epizootic measures against infectious animal diseases within the framework of food and agricultural safety. In addition, 1.2 million manats ($705,882) are needed to improve the organization and material-technical support of certain state bodies. These expenditures, totaling 52 million manats, will be covered by the budget's reserve funds," the MP said.

    Amiraslanov added that, based on proposals from several institutions, 13.2 million manats ($7.76 million) in reallocations between expenditure categories are required to optimize costs in accordance with economic classification.

    He said that some of the issues raised by MPs will be addressed through state investment spending, with 2.7 billion manats ($1.6 billion) planned for next year's state investment program.

    The proposed amendments are reflected in Articles 1, 7, and 9 of the updated draft law on the 2026 state budget.

