Most Western indexes up in markets

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 12 at the US stock market Dow Jones index increased by 0,28% to 17 131,86 points, the S & P 500 by 0,13% - up to 2 017,46 points and the Nasdaq by 0,17% - up to 4 838,65 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,70% - up to 6 371,18 points, the German DAX by 0,23% - up to 10 119,83 points, the French CAC-40 index by 0,27% - up to 4 688,70 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold fell by 0,16% to 1 154,00 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,1360 dollars (+0, 02%).