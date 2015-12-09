Most Western indexes reduced in markets

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 8 at the US stock market Dow Jones index decreased by 0,92% to 17 568,00 points, the S & P 500 down by 0,65% - to 2 063,59 points and the Nasdaq by 0,07% - to 5 098,24 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,42% - up to 6 135,22 points, the German DAX decreased by 1,95% - up to 10 673,60 points, the French CAC-40 index down by 1,57% to 4 681,86 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold increased by 0,18% to 1 074,70 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,0905 USD (+0,53%).