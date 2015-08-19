Most Western indexes fell

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 18 at the US stock market Dow Jones index fell by 0,19% to 17 511,34 points, the S & P 500 by 0,26% - up to 2 096,92 points and the Nasdaq fell by 0,64% - up to 5 059,35 points.

Report informs, FTSE 100 index fell by 0,37% - up to 6 526,29 points, the German DAX fell by 0,22% - up to 10 915,92 points, the French CAC-40 index fell by 0,27% - up to 4 971,25 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold fell by 0,06% to 1 116,90 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,1043 dollars (-0,28%).