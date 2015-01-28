Most Fund indexes decreased

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 27, at US fund markets Dow Jones index down by 1,65% and made 17 387,21. S&P 500 index decreased by 1,34% and amounted to 2 029,55 and Nasdaq down by 1,89% and constituted to 4 681,50.

Report informs, on January 27, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,60% to 6 811,61 points, the German DAX by 1,57% to 10 628,58 points and French CAC-40 by 1,09% and 4 624,21 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX rose by 0,89% and amounted to 1 290,00 USD.