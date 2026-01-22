Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Moody's: Regulatory reforms strengthened resilience of Azerbaijan's banking sector

    Finance
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 10:21
    Moody's: Regulatory reforms strengthened resilience of Azerbaijan's banking sector

    Continued improvements in Azerbaijan's banking sector regulation and oversight bolster the sector"s resilience through recent shocks, characterized by stable asset quality, ample provisioning and robust capital positions, Report informs referring to Moody's international ratings agency.

    "Our assessment of Azerbaijan's banking sector risk at "baa" reflects the small size of the banking system, which limits contingent liability risks. Continuation of banking sector reforms, including the roll-out of Basel III requirements relating to liquidity and risk management, will further promote stability in the banking system," Moody's noted.

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has given local banks one year to bring their capital into compliance with Basel III standards. The CBA Board adopted a decision on December 16 of last year amending the "Rules for Calculating Bank Capital and Its Adequacy." These changes brought the bank capital structure, capital adequacy ratios, capital buffers, and a number of other requirements and rules into compliance with Basel III standards.

    Banks have been granted a one-year transition period to adapt to the new capital structure, align internal banking rules and procedures with the new regulatory requirements, conduct the necessary industry training, and integrate the new approaches into prudential reporting.

    Thus, banks will be required to fully comply with the new requirements starting January 1, 2027.

    Moody's Azerbaijan Basel III
    "Moody`s": Tənzimləmə islahatları Azərbaycanın bank sektorunun dayanıqlılığını gücləndirib
    Moody's: Реформы регулирования укрепили устойчивость банковского сектора Азербайджана

    Latest News

    10:56

    Azerbaijani futsal referee appointed to Armenian national team's match

    Football
    10:47
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities promoted in Thailand

    Tourism
    10:39

    SOCAR acquires 10% stake in Baleine oil and gas field development project

    Energy
    10:31

    Azerbaijan climbs one place in UEFA country rankings

    Football
    10:21

    Moody's: Regulatory reforms strengthened resilience of Azerbaijan's banking sector

    Finance
    10:19

    Azeri Light crude price drops on global market

    Energy
    10:11

    US, Azerbaijan preparing their first bilateral business mission

    Business
    10:02

    Azerbaijan to consider amendments on funding for education of socially vulnerable individuals

    Education and science
    09:42

    CBA currency exchange rates (22.01.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed