Moody's: Azerbaijan's GDP growth in 2026 will be 3%
- 21 January, 2026
- 19:43
International rating agency Moody's forecasts an acceleration of Azerbaijan's GDP growth to 3% in 2026, Report informs.
Moody's estimates that Azerbaijan's GDP grew by 1.5% in 2025.
The agency expects Azerbaijan's economic growth in 2027 to be 2.5%.
Thus, in 2026-2027, the average annual GDP growth of Azerbaijan, according to the agency's estimates, will be 2.75%.
According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, the country's economy grew by 1.4% in 2025.
