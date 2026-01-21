Moody's: Azerbaijan's GDP growth in 2026 will be 3%

International rating agency Moody's forecasts an acceleration of Azerbaijan's GDP growth to 3% in 2026, Report informs.

Moody's estimates that Azerbaijan's GDP grew by 1.5% in 2025.

The agency expects Azerbaijan's economic growth in 2027 to be 2.5%.

Thus, in 2026-2027, the average annual GDP growth of Azerbaijan, according to the agency's estimates, will be 2.75%.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, the country's economy grew by 1.4% in 2025.