Money transfers to Azerbaijan decreased by 47% in last two years

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-June 2016, the volume of remittances from abroad decreased by 22.5%, compared to the same period last year and also by 47.1% compared to the first half of 2014.

Report informs it is said in the semi-annual monetary policy of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the survey, in first 6 months of 2016, money transfers in the amount of 423 mln USD carried out to the country from abroad.

This figure was 546 mln USD in first half of 2015. and 799 mln USD in first 6 months of 2014.

A reduction in remittances explained by weak economic activity in the partner countries with Azerbaijan.