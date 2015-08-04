Monetary base continues to shrink in Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of cash in the monetary base in Azerbaijan as of August 1 amounted to 7 467.5 million manats, which is less 19.5 million manats or 0.3% in comparison with the same period of July 1 of 2015.

Report was told in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), the monetary base reached a maximum value on 1 September 2014, 11 743 600 000 manats. Now the volume of the monetary base is less than the maximum value of 4 276.1 6 million manats or 36.4%.

Monetary base is a sum of cash and bank reserves. Taking into account that, correspondent accounts of commercial banks in the Central Bank did not have enough money, the monetary base practically reflects the amount of cash money supply.