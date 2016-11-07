Ministry of Taxes makes some new appointments

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Senior Tax Service Adviser, Ragif Gurban Gurbanov has been appointed to the post of acting chief of the Baku Taxes Department under the Ministry of Taxes.

Report informs, he substituted Natig Shirinov, who was appointed advisor to the Minister of Taxes.

According to information, former adviser Ilgar Ismayil Ahmadov has been appointed to the post of chief of the Preliminary Investigation Department of Tax Crimes under the Ministry of Taxes and Justice Adviser Vugar Ismat Ismayilov was dismissed.

In addition, powers of Advisor to Minister, Habil Amil Mammadov increased and he was appointed as acting chief of the Tax Department No.1 under the Ministry of Taxes. Also, H.Mammadov was charged with supervision at the Baku Taxes Department under the Ministry of Taxes.