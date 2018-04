Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Taxes Fazil Mammadov has appointed a new adviser.

Report informs, now the number of the advisers reached 10.

Mahir Ahmadagha Rafiyev has been appointed a new adviser to the minister. Earlier, he served as a Chief of Main Department for Taxpayer Service.

Another adviser Alakbar Mammadov was appointed to the post of Chief of the Main Department for Taxpayer Service.