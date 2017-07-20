Mario Draghi's announcements further strengthening euro rate

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Exchange rate of euro has started to grow stronger with the announcement of President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Mario Draghi.

Report informs, ECB did not change interest rates and monetary expansion at a meeting today. Although this news slightly decreased exchange rate of euro, with the announcement of M. Dragi at a press conference, the euro has begun to strengthen. Draghi said the negative trend in the Eurozone economy was related to external factors, and inflation was related to raw material prices. He said that economic indicators will accelerate economic growth in the future. He also stressed the need to continue to provide liquidity to the financial markets.

After the disclosures, the main currency pair - euro/dollar rate has increased from 1.1480 USD / EUR to 1.1570 USD/EUR.

Analytical Group of Report expects euro to fall again. Thus, in the next meeting of the US Federal Reserve System (Fed) on July 25-26, decisions are expected to be made in favor of the dollar.