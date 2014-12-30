Main West Fund Indexes increased

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December,29 at USA Fund markets Dow Jones Industrial Average index went up by 0,09% and amounted to 18 038,23 points, S&P 500 increased by 0,09% and made 2 090, 57 and Nasdaq by 0,7% and made 4 773,47.

Report informs, on December, 29, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index rose by 0,36% to 6 6,633,51 points, the German DAX by 0,05% to 9 927,13 points and French CAC-40 rose by 0,51% and 4 317,93 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX fell by 0,52% and amounted to 1 188,20 dollars, exchange rate of euro against dollar in markets amounted to 1,2197 dollars (+0,2%).