Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.05.2017)

30 May, 2017 09:30

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (USD/barrel) 52,29 -0,01 -4,53 WTI (USD/barrel) 49,8 0 -3,92 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 271,4 0 121,4 Indices Dow-Jones 21 080,28 0 1 317,68 S&P 500 2 415,82 0 176,99 Nasdaq 6 210,19 -0,01 827,08 Nikkei 19 659,8 -27,04 545,43 Dax 12 628,95 26,77 1 147,89 FTSE 100 7 547,63 0 404,8 CAC 40 INDEX 5 332,47 -4,17 470,16 Shanghai Composite 3 110,059 0 6,419 Bist 100 97 725,95 192,67 19 587,29 RTS 1 085,75 12,71 -66,58 Currency USD/EUR 1,1164 -0,0019 -0,9352 USD/GBP 1,284 0,0036 0,0502 JPY/USD 111,27 -0,06 -8,02 RUB/USD 56,5029 -0,0117 -4,7701 TRY/USD 3,577 -0,001 0,0493 CNY/USD 6,8555 0 -0,0895