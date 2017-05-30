 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.05.2017)

    Brent crude now makes 52,29 USD/barrel

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity   
    Brent (USD/barrel)52,29-0,01-4,53
    WTI (USD/barrel)49,80-3,92
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 271,40121,4
    Indices
    Dow-Jones21 080,2801 317,68
    S&P 5002 415,820176,99
    Nasdaq6 210,19-0,01827,08
    Nikkei19 659,8-27,04545,43
    Dax12 628,9526,771 147,89
    FTSE 1007 547,630404,8
    CAC 40 INDEX5 332,47-4,17470,16
    Shanghai Composite3 110,05906,419
    Bist 10097 725,95192,6719 587,29
    RTS1 085,7512,71-66,58
    Currency
    USD/EUR1,1164-0,0019-0,9352
    USD/GBP1,2840,00360,0502
    JPY/USD111,27-0,06-8,02
    RUB/USD56,5029-0,0117-4,7701
    TRY/USD3,577-0,0010,0493
    CNY/USD6,85550-0,0895
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi