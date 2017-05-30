Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.05.2017)

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|52,29
|-0,01
|-4,53
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|49,8
|0
|-3,92
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 271,4
|0
|121,4
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|21 080,28
|0
|1 317,68
|S&P 500
|2 415,82
|0
|176,99
|Nasdaq
|6 210,19
|-0,01
|827,08
|Nikkei
|19 659,8
|-27,04
|545,43
|Dax
|12 628,95
|26,77
|1 147,89
|FTSE 100
|7 547,63
|0
|404,8
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 332,47
|-4,17
|470,16
|Shanghai Composite
|3 110,059
|0
|6,419
|Bist 100
|97 725,95
|192,67
|19 587,29
|RTS
|1 085,75
|12,71
|-66,58
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1164
|-0,0019
|-0,9352
|USD/GBP
|1,284
|0,0036
|0,0502
|JPY/USD
|111,27
|-0,06
|-8,02
|RUB/USD
|56,5029
|-0,0117
|-4,7701
|TRY/USD
|3,577
|-0,001
|0,0493
|CNY/USD
|6,8555
|0
|-0,0895
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook