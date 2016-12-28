 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.12.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 56,09 USD/barrel

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ 

     Last priceCompared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year 
    Commodity   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)56,090,9319,05
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)53,90,8816,62
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 138,85,2-294,3
    Indices    
    Dow-Jones19 945,0411,232 520,01
    S&P 5002 268,885,09224,94
    Nasdaq5 487,4424,75480,03
    Nikkei19 403,066,42369,35
    Dax11 472,2422,31729,23
    FTSE 1007 068,170825,85
    CAC 40 INDEX4 848,288,6211,22
    Shanghai Composite3 114,66-7,91-424,52
    Bist 10076 699,41-329,064 972,42
    RTS1 135,7917,87378,75
    Currency   
    USD/EUR1,04570,0002-0,0399
    USD/GBP1,2271-0,0011-0,2475
    JPY/USD117,430,33-3,12
    RUB/USD60,655-0,324-11,8659
    TRY/USD3,52150,00920,6001
    CNY/USD6,9520,00310,4583
