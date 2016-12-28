Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.12.2016)

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|56,09
|0,93
|19,05
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|53,9
|0,88
|16,62
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 138,8
|5,2
|-294,3
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19 945,04
|11,23
|2 520,01
|S&P 500
|2 268,88
|5,09
|224,94
|Nasdaq
|5 487,44
|24,75
|480,03
|Nikkei
|19 403,06
|6,42
|369,35
|Dax
|11 472,24
|22,31
|729,23
|FTSE 100
|7 068,17
|0
|825,85
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 848,28
|8,6
|211,22
|Shanghai Composite
|3 114,66
|-7,91
|-424,52
|Bist 100
|76 699,41
|-329,06
|4 972,42
|RTS
|1 135,79
|17,87
|378,75
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0457
|0,0002
|-0,0399
|USD/GBP
|1,2271
|-0,0011
|-0,2475
|JPY/USD
|117,43
|0,33
|-3,12
|RUB/USD
|60,655
|-0,324
|-11,8659
|TRY/USD
|3,5215
|0,0092
|0,6001
|CNY/USD
|6,952
|0,0031
|0,4583
Tural İbadlıNews Author
