Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.03.2017)

|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barel)
|50,75
|-0,05
|-6,07
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|47,73
|-0,24
|-5,99
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 258,8
|12,4
|108,8
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 550,98
|-45,74
|788,38
|S&P 500
|2 341,59
|-2,39
|102,76
|Nasdaq
|5 840,38
|11,64
|457,27
|Nikkei
|18 985,59
|-276,94
|-128,78
|Dax
|11 996,07
|-68,2
|515,01
|FTSE 100
|7 293,5
|-43,32
|150,67
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 017,43
|-3,47
|155,12
|Shanghai Composite
|3 266,96
|-2,49
|163,32
|Bist 100
|89 695,05
|-687,66
|11 556,39
|RTS
|1 114,66
|-10
|-37,67
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0864
|0,0066
|0,0348
|USD/GBP
|1,2559
|0,0086
|0,0221
|JPY/USD
|110,66
|-0,68
|-8,63
|RUB/USD
|56,8725
|-0,0619
|-4,4005
|TRY/USD
|3,6163
|0,0044
|0,0886
|CNY/USD
|6,8729
|-0,0108
|-0,0721
