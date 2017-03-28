Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.03.2017)

28 March, 2017 09:23

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barel) 50,75 -0,05 -6,07 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 47,73 -0,24 -5,99 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 258,8 12,4 108,8 Indices Dow-Jones 20 550,98 -45,74 788,38 S&P 500 2 341,59 -2,39 102,76 Nasdaq 5 840,38 11,64 457,27 Nikkei 18 985,59 -276,94 -128,78 Dax 11 996,07 -68,2 515,01 FTSE 100 7 293,5 -43,32 150,67 CAC 40 INDEX 5 017,43 -3,47 155,12 Shanghai Composite 3 266,96 -2,49 163,32 Bist 100 89 695,05 -687,66 11 556,39 RTS 1 114,66 -10 -37,67 Currency USD/EUR 1,0864 0,0066 0,0348 USD/GBP 1,2559 0,0086 0,0221 JPY/USD 110,66 -0,68 -8,63 RUB/USD 56,8725 -0,0619 -4,4005 TRY/USD 3,6163 0,0044 0,0886 CNY/USD 6,8729 -0,0108 -0,0721