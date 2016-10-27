Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.10.2016)

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's price
|Compared to the beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|49,98
|-0,81
|12,94
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|49,18
|-0,78
|11,9
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1266,6
|-7
|-166,5
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18199,33
|30,06
|774,3
|S&P 500
|2139,43
|-3,73
|95,49
|Nasdaq
|5250,27
|-33,13
|242,86
|Nikkei
|17391,84
|26,59
|-1641,87
|Dax
|10709,68
|-47,63
|-33,33
|FTSE 100
|6958,09
|-59,55
|715,77
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4534,59
|-6,25
|-102,47
|Shanghai Composite
|3116,31
|-15,63
|-422,87
|Bist 100
|79397,94
|-35,37
|7670,95
|RTS
|989,52
|-12,74
|232,48
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0908
|0,0019
|0,0052
|USD/GBP
|1,2247
|0,0059
|-0,2499
|JPY/USD
|104,47
|0,25
|-16,08
|RUB/USD
|62,8223
|0,7097
|-9,6986
|TRY/USD
|3,0811
|0,0386
|0,1597
|CNY/USD
|6,7712
|-0,0092
|0,2775
Tural İbadlıNews Author
Share in Facebook