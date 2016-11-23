 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (23.11.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 49,00 USD/barrel

    Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    Brent oil (USD/barrel)49,00-0,1211,96
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)47,98-0,0510,7
    Gold (USD/ounce)1213,52,30-219,6

    Indices

    Dow-Jones19023,8767,181598,84
    S&P 5002202,944,76159
    Nasdaq5386,3517,49378,94
    Nikkei18162,9456,92-870,77
    Dax10713,8528,72-29,16
    FTSE 1006819,7241,76577,4
    CAC 40 INDEX4548,3518,77-88,71
    Shanghai Composite3251,042,68-288,14
    Bist 10075811,99268,424085
    RTS1016,841,96259,8

    Currency

    USD/EUR1,0630,0000-0,0226
    USD/GBP1,2407-0,0017-0,2339
    JPY/USD111-0,16-9,55
    RUB/USD63,7645-0,1499-8,7564
    TRY/USD3,376-0,00920,4546
    CNY/USD6,89280,00000,3991
