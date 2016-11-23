Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (23.11.2016)

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|49,00
|-0,12
|11,96
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|47,98
|-0,05
|10,7
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1213,5
|2,30
|-219,6
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19023,87
|67,18
|1598,84
|S&P 500
|2202,94
|4,76
|159
|Nasdaq
|5386,35
|17,49
|378,94
|Nikkei
|18162,94
|56,92
|-870,77
|Dax
|10713,85
|28,72
|-29,16
|FTSE 100
|6819,72
|41,76
|577,4
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4548,35
|18,77
|-88,71
|Shanghai Composite
|3251,04
|2,68
|-288,14
|Bist 100
|75811,99
|268,42
|4085
|RTS
|1016,84
|1,96
|259,8
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,063
|0,0000
|-0,0226
|USD/GBP
|1,2407
|-0,0017
|-0,2339
|JPY/USD
|111
|-0,16
|-9,55
|RUB/USD
|63,7645
|-0,1499
|-8,7564
|TRY/USD
|3,376
|-0,0092
|0,4546
|CNY/USD
|6,8928
|0,0000
|0,3991
