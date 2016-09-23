Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (23.09.2016)

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Comodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|47,65
|0,82
|10,61
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|46,32
|0,98
|9,04
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1344,7
|13,3
|-88,4
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18392,46
|98,76
|967,43
|S&P 500
|2177,18
|14,06
|133,24
|Nasdaq
|5339,52
|44,34
|332,11
|Nikkei
|16807,62
|0
|-2226,09
|Dax
|10674,18
|237,69
|-68,83
|FTSE 100
|6911,4
|76,63
|669,08
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4509,82
|100,27
|-127,24
|Shanghai Composite
|3042,31
|16,436
|-496,87
|Bist 100
|79795,94
|1880,05
|8068,95
|RTS
|1002,13
|22,59
|245,09
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1208
|0,0019
|0,0352
|USD/GBP
|1,3078
|0,0046
|-0,1668
|JPY/USD
|100,76
|0,44
|-19,79
|RUB/USD
|63,64
|-0,2899
|-8,8809
|TRY/USD
|2,9425
|-0,0128
|0,0211
|CNY/USD
|6,6648
|-0,004
|0,1711
Tural İbadlıNews Author
