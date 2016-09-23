Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (23.09.2016)

23 September, 2016 09:28

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year



Comodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 47,65 0,82 10,61 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 46,32 0,98 9,04 Gold (USD/ounce) 1344,7 13,3 -88,4 Indices Dow-Jones 18392,46 98,76 967,43 S&P 500 2177,18 14,06 133,24 Nasdaq 5339,52 44,34 332,11 Nikkei 16807,62 0 -2226,09 Dax 10674,18 237,69 -68,83 FTSE 100 6911,4 76,63 669,08 CAC 40 INDEX 4509,82 100,27 -127,24 Shanghai Composite 3042,31 16,436 -496,87 Bist 100 79795,94 1880,05 8068,95 RTS 1002,13 22,59 245,09 Currency USD/EUR 1,1208 0,0019 0,0352 USD/GBP 1,3078 0,0046 -0,1668 JPY/USD 100,76 0,44 -19,79 RUB/USD 63,64 -0,2899 -8,8809 TRY/USD 2,9425 -0,0128 0,0211 CNY/USD 6,6648 -0,004 0,1711