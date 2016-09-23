 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (23.09.2016)

    Brent oil - 47,65 USD/barrel

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Comodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)47,650,8210,61
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)46,320,989,04
    Gold (USD/ounce)1344,713,3-88,4

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones18392,4698,76967,43
    S&P 5002177,1814,06133,24
    Nasdaq5339,5244,34332,11
    Nikkei16807,620-2226,09
    Dax10674,18237,69-68,83
    FTSE 1006911,476,63669,08
    CAC 40 INDEX4509,82100,27-127,24
    Shanghai Composite3042,3116,436-496,87
    Bist 10079795,941880,058068,95
    RTS1002,1322,59245,09

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,12080,00190,0352
    USD/GBP1,30780,0046-0,1668
    JPY/USD100,760,44-19,79
    RUB/USD63,64-0,2899-8,8809
    TRY/USD2,9425-0,01280,0211
    CNY/USD6,6648-0,0040,1711
